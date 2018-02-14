Woman injured in car fire near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A 21-year-old woman was injured early Wednesday morning in a car fire southeast of Sierra Vista.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a car fire at 3:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of Moson Road.

Deputies and firefighters found a car burning on the side of the road, setting off a series of small explosions. The road was closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

Moson Road was closed for a short period of time due to the fire and for the safety of public safety personnel containing the blaze.

After the car was found to be vacant, deputies discovered that the victim was in the Canyon Vista Medical Center emergency room and was treated for severe burns on her body. She confirmed she was driving the vehicle and escaped from the blaze.

The woman was airlifted to Phoenix for further treatment.