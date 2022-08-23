Woman in Cochise County stung 20 times by bees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff is reporting a woman was stung about 20 times by bees on Monday, Aug 22.

Bisbee Police and Fire Departments responded to the attack.

A beekeeper was also present to assist.

KGUN 9 was in Bisbee today, working on a story for Tuesday at the time of the attack.

Reyna Preciado will have more detail Tuesday, Aug. 23 on beekeepers who are being brought in to help with the influx of bees in the region as a result of monsoon.