Woman honors husbands love for the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dave Evans loved the University of Arizona. His wife, Janet Evans says, “he was the ultimate Arizona Wildcat.”

During his time on campus, Evans was very involved, “he was head cheerleader in 1947-48.” Dave loved his alma mater so much he made sure to get Janet on board immediately. “When I first met Dave, our first official date was to an Arizona function,” says Janet.

Before the Beach Cats were founded in San Diego, Janet says, “he was active in the San Diego group from 1953 until the day he died. He was 94 years old when he died.”

Although she became a huge fan of the University of Arizona, Janet actually went to Occidental College in Los Angeles.

They married and had three kids. With life getting busy, Janet and Dave always made time for alumni events. Janet says, “I’ve been active since 1961.” She’s so involved, people question where she grew up. She says, “I have many friends. In fact, I have so many friends there half the people think I grew up in Tucson.”

After Dave passed in July of last year, Janet has made it a duty to be heavily involved in the San Diego Beach Cats. She attends their annual events and remains very active in the group. Janet says, “I couldn’t love them more. I do have a connection with occidental, but my heart is in Tucson.”

