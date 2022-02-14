Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman hit near Valencia, 8th Avenue dies Sunday

Police say a woman in her 70s who was hit near Valencia Road and 8th Avenue Feb. 5 died Sunday.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 09:43:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say a woman in her 70s who was hit near Valencia Road and 8th Avenue Feb. 5 died Sunday.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord heading westbound on Valencia.

The drier cooperated with the investigation and was not inebriated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!