Woman hit near Valencia, 8th Avenue dies Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say a woman in her 70s who was hit near Valencia Road and 8th Avenue Feb. 5 died Sunday.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord heading westbound on Valencia.

The drier cooperated with the investigation and was not inebriated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

