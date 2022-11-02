Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman hit by car near 6th, Valencia

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:56 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 23:56:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman was hit by a car near 6th Street and Valencia Road, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Officers arrived on scene and said the woman was taken for precautionary reasons, although her injuries are minor.

The vehicle stayed on scene.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!