Woman hit by car near 6th, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman was hit by a car near 6th Street and Valencia Road, according to the Tucson Police Department (TPD).
Officers arrived on scene and said the woman was taken for precautionary reasons, although her injuries are minor.
The vehicle stayed on scene.
This article will be updated as more information is received.
