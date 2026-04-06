Woman gets three years in prison for attempting to sell fentanyl pills

A woman received nearly three years in prison last week after pleading guilty to attempting to sell fentanyl pills to a third party in 2025.

According to a news release from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Geraldine Aboyte attempted to knowingly sell 1.6 pounds of fentanyl pills to a third party between April 1 and 2 of last year.

Aboyte was sentenced to 2.75 years. She was also ordered to pay $4,500 to the Stage Anti-Racketeering Revolving Fund and $2,800 in investigation costs to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Aboyte pled guilty to Attempt to Sell a Narcotic Drug.