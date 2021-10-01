Watch
Woman found dead at Saguaro National Park in Tucson

Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 01, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Park authorities say a woman has been found dead at Saguaro National Park in Tucson.

The body was located Wednesday near the Grass Shack campground on the south side of the Rincon Mountains. Authorities say the woman had obvious signs of trauma. Authorities didn’t say Thursday if the woman has been identified yet. Due to the investigation, park officials say the campground will be closed through at least Sunday.

The park is named for the large saguaro cactus, native to its desert environment. Saguaro National Monument was created in 1933, expanded in 1961 and became a national park in 1994.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

