Woman falls from flooded bridge while cycling in Sabino Canyon

A 20-year-old woman cycling in Sabino Canyon had to be taken to the hospital after falling from her bike and into the water while crossing a flooded bridge.

According to a social media post from Pima County Sheriff's Department, the woman was part of a family of three attempting to cross the bridge at just before 8 a.m.

The woman fell off her bike and became trapped underwater, the post said. Family members and other passersby in the canyon tried to get her out. The woman remained underwater for multiple minutes, the post said.

The woman was eventually pulled from the water, the post said. CPR was administered until she regained consciousness.

Deputies assisted in getting the woman out. She and another person were transported to a local hospital by Rural Metro Fire Department. They are reported to be in stable condition.

