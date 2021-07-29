Woman faces charges in deadly human smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman faces charges in connection with human smuggling-related death.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Michelle Sunshine Betters was indicted on charges related to the transportation of illegal aliens while placing a person’s life in jeopardy, causing bodily injury, and resulting in death.

On June 3, Betters was driving a car that sideswiped a truck on State Route 86, then left the road and hit a tree. Two passengers who were undocumented migrants were in the car, and one of them died.

“These events highlight the incredibly dangerous nature of human smuggling attempts,” said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick, in a statement. “Illegally transporting non-citizens is hazardous for all involved – the transporter, the non-citizens, and the general public. The possibility of a tragedy is always present, and it sadly became a reality this time.”

Betters will go on trial Sept. 8.