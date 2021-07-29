Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman faces charges in deadly human smuggling case

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 15:03:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman faces charges in connection with human smuggling-related death.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Michelle Sunshine Betters was indicted on charges related to the transportation of illegal aliens while placing a person’s life in jeopardy, causing bodily injury, and resulting in death.

On June 3, Betters was driving a car that sideswiped a truck on State Route 86, then left the road and hit a tree. Two passengers who were undocumented migrants were in the car, and one of them died.

“These events highlight the incredibly dangerous nature of human smuggling attempts,” said Acting United States Attorney Glenn B. McCormick, in a statement. “Illegally transporting non-citizens is hazardous for all involved – the transporter, the non-citizens, and the general public. The possibility of a tragedy is always present, and it sadly became a reality this time.”

Betters will go on trial Sept. 8.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!