Woman, dog rescued from flooded wash near Camino de la Tierra and River

Northwest Fire District crews rescued a woman and her dog stuck in wash Saturday evening.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Aug 14, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews along with other first responder agencies rescued a woman and her dog stuck from a flooded wash in Tucson Saturday evening.

Around 8 p.m., NWF and Tucson Fire crews responded to Camino de la Tierra and River Road for a report of a vehicle stuck in a wash, according to NWF officials. During the rescue, crews attempted to make their way by foot but due to high running waters it wasn't feasible.

At one point, the woman was able to get herself and the dog onto the roof of the vehicle, NWF officials say.

Moments later, a helicopter responded to the rescue but due to power lines near the area, access was restricted, NWF officials say. After multiple attempts to rescue the woman and the dog, TFD crews extended their ladder out to to reach the woman and give her a life vest and rescue ring.

Once the woman had on the safety vest, her and the dog were pulled to safety.

NWF officials say the rising waters made the rescue dangerous for all involved parties.

It is reminded to avoid all flooded areas.

