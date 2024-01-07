Woman dies in hospital after Midtown hit-and-run, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman is dead after spending three days hospitalized, due to a hit-and-run driver leaving her for dead Midtown.

The Tucson Police Department confirms it happened late Wednesday evening near East Jacinto Street and North Stone Avenue.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos says the 56-year-woman was passing Stone Avenue in a crosswalk when 39-year-old Juan Eduardo Basurto-Gaspar hit her in a red 2006 Ford F-150, driving with his headlights off.

He adds while on their way to the scene, police found Basurto-Gaspar near North Oracle and West Prince roads. While arresting him, Officer Magos reveals Basurto-Gaspar had "illegal narcotics and paraphernalia" in his pickup truck.

He is charged with the following:



Aggravated DUI

Aggravated Assault/Serious Physical Injury

Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Collision

As a result of his suspected crimes, Basurto-Gaspar was booked into the Pima County Jail. He has since bonded out.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old woman died at the Banner University Medical Center while getting treated for "life-threatening injuries." Her identity is withheld until her family knows.