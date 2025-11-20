Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman dies in hospital after being hit by car on northwest side

Posted

A 59-year-old woman died in hospital, Wednesday following a crash on Nov. 8, when a Toyota Corolla struck her wheelchair while she was attempting to cross an intersection at North La Cholla Boulevard and West Orange Grove Road.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, Cathy Spears was attempting to cross the road in the crosswalk, when she was hit at about 7:30 p.m. The Corolla had a green light at the time of the crash, the news release said.

The driver of the Corolla has been identified as 68-year-old Margaret Zirnheld.

Spears died from her injuries on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

