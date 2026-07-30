Woman dies from injuries in July 24 attack near Alvernon and Speedway; TPD now investigating as homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman injured in an attack near North Alvernon Way and East Speedway Boulevard on July 24 has died, and the Tucson Police Department is now investigating her death as a homicide, according to the department.

TPD confirmed the death but did not immediately release the victim's identity or additional details about the circumstances of the attack.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will update this article as more information becomes available from the Tucson Police Department.