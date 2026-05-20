Woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle on Southside

A woman died after jumping from a moving vehicle on Tucson's south side Tuesday night.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a woman who had jumped from a moving vehicle at South Nogales Highway and East Calle San Julian.

Detectives determined a husband and wife were traveling together on South Nogales Highway, when, according to witness statements, the wife intentionally exited the vehicle. She died from her injuries a short time later.

PCSD has identified the woman as 48-year-old Joann Carol Sample.

Early findings indicate the car wasn't speeding and impairment was not an issue.

The investigation is ongoing.