Woman dies after hitting traffic signal Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 37-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle wreck Saturday near 22nd and Alvernon.

Tucson police say Amber Rae Patrick was driving a great 2016 Jeep Patriot on Alvernon when she lost control and hit a traffic signal at the intersection.

Police say Patrick's failure to reduce and control speed was a major factor in the crash.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

