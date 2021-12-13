Woman dies after hitting traffic signal Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 37-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle wreck Saturday near 22nd and Alvernon.
Tucson police say Amber Rae Patrick was driving a great 2016 Jeep Patriot on Alvernon when she lost control and hit a traffic signal at the intersection.
Police say Patrick's failure to reduce and control speed was a major factor in the crash.
