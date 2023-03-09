Woman dies after car crash near Grande, St. Mary's

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 94-year-old woman died following a March 5 crash near St. Mary's and Grande.

Tucson police say Mary Nunez Ramirez was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit it while making a left turn onto Grande.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck. No charges or citations have been issued.

