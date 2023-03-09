Woman dies after car crash near Grande, St. Mary's

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 94-year-old woman died following a March 5 crash near St. Mary's and Grande.
Tucson police say Mary Nunez Ramirez was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit it while making a left turn onto Grande.
Ramirez was taken to the hospital, where she died.
Police are investigating the cause of the wreck. No charges or citations have been issued.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.