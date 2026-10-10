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Woman dead in shooting following domestic disturbance call in Vail District

Pima County Sheriff's Department
David Kasdan
Pima County Sheriff's Department
Posted
and last updated

VAIL DISTRICT, AZ — A woman died after being shot following a domestic disturbance call in the Vail District Friday night, Pima County Sheriff's say.

Authorities say they received a call about a domestic disturbance around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 17,000 block of South Ridgerunner Drive.

Deputies detained a 49-year old man in connection with the incident as he was exiting the home.

Inside the home, authorities found a woman dead from a gunshot.

A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were inside the home and were unharmed.

Criminal charges are under review.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest information.

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