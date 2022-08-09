Woman could face manslaughter for texting prior to fatal collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been nearly three years since two people were killed in a crash in Oro Valley. Now after the victims' mothers' hard fought journey for justice, the driver who rear-ended the young couple could face manslaughter charges for texting immediately before the crash.

"Of course loosing your child is devastating and it doesn't get any easier because we'll never see our children again. Doesn't matter how long it's been," Deborah Garcia said.

Deborah Garcia and Julie Festerling are still left with grief. Deborah's son Paul and Julie's daughter Caitlin were killed back in 2019, after they were rear ended and pushed into an oncoming work truck. The driver that rear-ended the young couple had been texting before the collision.

"The way that they were taken from us is not right and people need to be held accountable," Garcia said. "When you take lives, innocent lives, when they are doing nothing wrong and you are...or could be. You need to pay for that. There needs to be accountability, there needs to be responsibility."

KGUN 9 Deborah Garcia and Julie Festerling at memorial for Garcia's son Paul and Festerling's daughter Caitlin

Since the collision the two moms started a petition asking for justice for their son and daughter. Eventually leading the Pima County Attorney's Office to review the case.

With a new handsfree law, Jana Giron, the woman who rear ended the couple could face manslaughter.

"This is a very new ordinance or new law, this hands free law and not many cases have been charged with this," Festerling said. "So this is all brand new. So this is our opportunity as a community to send the message that this is something to take seriously."

Garcia and Festerling have also teamed up and started a non-profit, Phones Down, Just Drive in an effort to get distracted drivers off the road.

No court date has been set for Giron.

