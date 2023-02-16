Woman celebrates 101st birthday Wednesday

Woodland Palms Memory Care celebrated the 101st birthday of Mary Chittenden Wednesday.

Chittenden said she has enjoyed her life.

"It's been good, it's been a good life," she said. "I've been very fortunate, I can't complain one bit. That's about all I can say! I'm happy!"

Chittenden shared her birthday cake with others at the party and said she would always be grateful for the recognition.

