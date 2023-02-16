Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Woman celebrates 101st birthday Wednesday

A local resident celebrated her 101st birthday.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:25:53-05

Woodland Palms Memory Care celebrated the 101st birthday of Mary Chittenden Wednesday.

Chittenden said she has enjoyed her life.

"It's been good, it's been a good life," she said. "I've been very fortunate, I can't complain one bit. That's about all I can say! I'm happy!"

Chittenden shared her birthday cake with others at the party and said she would always be grateful for the recognition.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE