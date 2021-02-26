Woman arrested in Scottsdale burglary and credit card fraud

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a woman been arrested for her alleged role in a burglary last in January that allegedly led to credit card fraud.

They say an elderly woman returned home from church on Jan. 3 to find a female burglar inside her home. Police say the suspect got away with multiple items from the home, including credit cards. After the burglary, investigators obtained surveillance video of a man and a woman seen using the credit cards at various Phoenix-area stores.

Scottsdale police announced Thursday they have arrested 38-year-old Jackie Barnhart of Phoenix on suspicion of burglary and fraudulent use of the credit card. They say the second suspect remains at large and hasn’t been identified yet.

