Woman arrested after pedestrian struck by car on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Monday, March 14.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the incident at around 11:45 a.m. near 2300 West Ina Road.

The pedestrian was identified as 24-year-old Robert King, who was found lying in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced dead on scene.

35-year-old Lia Lara, faces charges of second-degree murder.

King was previously seen on top of the hood of a vehicle heading westbound from an apartment complex on Ina Road.

According to deputies, Lara was driving under the influence and left the scene on foot.

The incident is currently under investigation.

