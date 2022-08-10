Woman arrested after child is spotted drinking alcohol in gas station and on street

CINCINNATI (CNN/KGUN) — Ohio police have arrested a woman after a boy in her care was seen drinking alcohol at a gas station, and later in his neighborhood.

Hanover Township Marathon Gas Station worker Olivia Eversole spotted the 6-year-old drinking a Smirnoff Ice, per CNN.

"And he's drinking a beer in the parking lot. My coworker was like, is he drinking a beer? I turn and look and am like, oh he is," she explained.

Eversole said the child even offered some of his drink to a customer.

"So I open the door and i said, do you know that you're drinking a beer and he said 'yup, this is me and my mommy's favorite beer. we drink it all the time," she shared.

That's when she called 911 to report it.

In order to "buy some time," Eversole said she distracted the child with a shopping spree.

"I said go shopping, get whatever you want. I'll buy it," she detailed. "He got donuts and some candy and some toothpaste and mouthwash and said he was super excited to use it."

Deputies soon arrived and identified the woman accompanying the boy as Victoria Hampton. She claimed the whole thing was an accident.

According to a police report, authorities then tracked down Hampton's address. When arriving to her neighborhood, they saw the boy holding another Smirnoff in his hand while riding his scooter in the middle of the street.

Hampton was immediately arrested.

At this time, authorities are not sure if she is the boy's mother, or just taking care of him.

Authorities are holding Hampton on a $2,000 bond. She is due in court Wednesday afternoon.