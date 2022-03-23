Woman and her two sons attend the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joni Incrocci calls Tucson home. “I grew up in Tucson, all five of us children went to CDO High School,” says Incrocci.

Incrocci says, “well this started in 1979 when I was at the front of the Arizona Star moving into Arizona Sonora dorm. That’s where it all started.”

While she was the first person in her family to attend the University of Arizona, her parents have always been fans of the Wildcats. “They probably had season tickets for 35 years,” says Incrocci.

During her time the university, she joined a sorority to get the full UArizona experience. “I still keep in touch with my sorority sisters and they have become life-long friends,” says Incrocci.

After graduation, she moved to San Diego, but her UArizona ties don’t end there. Her two sons both attended the University of Arizona. Incrocci says, “my youngest son actually met his wife there and they have been married for 5 years.”

With her family still living in Tucson, Joni makes the trip often. She says she visited 12 times last year.

When reminiscing about her time in Southern Arizona, Incrocci says, “it was the best time of my life.”

