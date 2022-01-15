Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Woman and dog killed in hit-and-run

Near 29th and Beverly
items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 21:54:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are asking for the public's help solving a hit-and-run that left a woman and her dog dead Thursday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near 29th Street and S. Beverly Ave.

Police say 58-year-old Pandora Rodriguez was crossing 29th in her wheelchair along with her dog. A vehicle hit her in the eastbound curbside lane of the road then sped off.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead when medical teams arrived.

Police say she was about 50 feet outside of the crosswalk when she was hit.

They are looking for a 1996 - 2006 GM pickup truck with front end damage.

If you see one they ask you to call 911 or 88-crime to report it.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!