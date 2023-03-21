Woman accused of stealing $25,000 from Pantano Baptist Church

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman was indicted in connection with a Pantano Baptist Church embezzlement case.
According to Pima County Superior Court paperwork, Theel faces charges including theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices and computer tampering.
The indictment said Theel took $25,000 from the church and converted it to her personal use over the period of 2014-2019.
Theel allegedly entered false information and omitted true information in the church's check register spreadsheet and financial statements.
Theel is due in court for a case management conference March 29.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.