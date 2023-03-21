Woman accused of stealing $25,000 from Pantano Baptist Church

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman was indicted in connection with a Pantano Baptist Church embezzlement case.

According to Pima County Superior Court paperwork, Theel faces charges including theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices and computer tampering.

The indictment said Theel took $25,000 from the church and converted it to her personal use over the period of 2014-2019.

Theel allegedly entered false information and omitted true information in the church's check register spreadsheet and financial statements.

Theel is due in court for a case management conference March 29.

