Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

With potential hard freeze coming, here's how to protect your plants

items.[0].videoTitle
Over the next few days, temperatures in our area are expected to dip below freezing. During that time, it's important to protect pipes, plants, people and pets.
Covering plants at Ponderosa Cactus
Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 07:59:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over the next few days, temperatures in our area are expected to dip below freezing. During that time, it's important to protect pipes, plants, people and pets.

Local nurseries like Rillito Nursery and Ponderosa Cactus are already prepared with their plant coverings with everything from a styerfoam cup to a piece of frost cloth. Frost cloth helps bring down the temperature by just a few degrees for the plants.

Experts said there are different things your can use to cover your plants like sheets and frost cloth. If you're using a sheet, make sure it's held up on a stick so that way it isn't flush against the plant. Plastic tarps are not recommended as they make the plant cooler.

Esmerelda Carasco, the COO and daughter of Ponderosa Cactus's owners, said while covering the plants is important but also watering the plant.

"A good rule of thumb with greenery items is give it a good soak of water because it helps it more than you would think." she said. "With dry plants, they tend to freeze a little bit faster.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!