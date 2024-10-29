With friends like these: Friends of Himmel Park plants seven new trees

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sometimes, it's good to have friends, especially when you're a park in the city of Tucson.

Friends of Himmel Park, a Tucson community group dedicated to maintaining and improving Himmel Park, planted seven new drought-tolerant trees this fall to replace ones lost to irrigation issues and extreme heat.

The effort is part of a broader vision for a shaded perimeter walkway around the park's southern edge, which group member Molly McKasson described as “a beautiful addition” for visitors.

The park’s newest trees, primarily native species like mesquite and palo verde, are intended to thrive in Tucson’s arid environment.

Vytas Sakalas, another group volunteer, talked about how “drought-tolerant trees are key to creating sustainable, shaded green spaces” amid rising temperatures and water shortages.

Funding for the trees came from donations collected by Friends of Himmel Park over the past few years.

“People donated money for trees, and these trees are still coming out of those funds,” McKasson explained, adding that the project also received support from Tucson’s Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition to planting, volunteers actively maintain the park’s turf by removing invasive weeds like “goat heads,” which Sakalas noted “would have taken over the park” without consistent community efforts.

Looking to the future, McKasson hopes that the shaded path will create an enjoyable space for residents across the city.

“It makes me feel so happy that when I’m gone, the trees will still be here for people to enjoy,” she said, reflecting the group’s commitment to creating a legacy of green spaces in Tucson’s urban areas.