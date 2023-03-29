With a projected impact of $108 billion over the next 3 decades, UA Tech Park's growth can't be understated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The UA Tech Park is projected to have a $108 billion economic impact over the next three decades.

With an annual economic impact of $2 billion, UA Tech Park has served as a driver in the growth of Tucson’s economy for more than 25 years.

"They’ve done such an amazing job at providing the resources these entrepreneurs need to build their companies," said Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. "Obviously, in the hopes that they stay."

With over 100 companies and more than 6,000 workers, Tech Park is one of the largest employment hubs in the region.

Guymon continued by saying they want to retain employers just as much as they hope to attract them.

"The more companies that we grow right here in our backyard, the higher percentage will stay," he said. "And those companies, as they grow, will need people right here in Tucson to fill those jobs."

The average salary for those jobs is $66,900 per year. That's more than $20,000 higher than the average for Pima County at $45,706 per year.

President of Tech Park Carol Stewart says one of the ways they’ve continued to retain growing companies is through the INBIA.

"The International Business Innovation Association—they have a very rigorous certification program. It’s about being multilingual and having the network to plug them into," Stewart said.

UA Tech Park's impact on jobs goes beyond its campus.

In 2019, the hub was responsible for the creation of more than 12,000 direct, indirect or induced jobs. Guymon says it's those direct jobs that influence the creation of more jobs elsewhere.

"They go and spend it at the grocery store or the dry cleaner or wherever. That then puts more money into the market and employs more people in those positions," Guymon said.

With tech companies spanning 15 industries and an expansion of Tech Park at the Bridges already underway, Stewart hopes that growth continues into the future.

"[We want to] make an impact for every citizen in Arizona," Stewart said. "Whether you’re on the border in Nogales or you’re in Prescott, Phoenix or Tucson."