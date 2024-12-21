With a potential government shutdown, one Tucsonan weighs in on the impact

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed the federal funding bill just hours before the deadline as a government shutdown looms.

The bill is now off to the Senate.

Throughout the week, the bill was voted down and revised.

The current funding is set to lapse early Saturday morning.

When the government shuts down, it could impact things like the National Parks Service, air travel and U.S. Military service members.

AJ Patel is an Air Force member and is a doctor traveling to North Dakota to help at the VA. She said a government shutdown is a disservice to everyone who chooses to be in government service.

“If every fiscal year there’s going to be a government shut down," she said. "And if they’re only going to cover the next couple months at a time, then what incentive is that giving everyone to service and sign up to be a federal employee.”

