Winterhaven Festival of Lights returns Dec. 13–27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Winterhaven Festival of Lights, Tucson’s long-running — and the Southwest’s largest — free holiday light festival, will return December 13–27, 2025, featuring more than 200 illuminated homes, new vendors, specialty attractions, upgraded accessibility and a renewed drive to fight regional hunger.

Organizers say the volunteer-run neighborhood event draws more than 200,000 visitors annually and has been a community tradition for more than 75 years. This year’s updates include major infrastructure and amenity improvements, expanded food offerings and specialty guest experiences while remaining entirely staffed and produced by neighbors and community volunteers.

“This is a pivotal year for Winterhaven,” said Kate Marquez, Festival Chair. “Our changes are rooted in what the community asked for—more amenities, better lighting, safer walkways, less congestion, and exciting new ways to experience the festival—all while keeping the focus on giving back to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and building a sustainable festival that honors the tradition that started over seven decades ago.”

Winterhaven is again partnering with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (CFB). In 2024, visitors donated 34,134 pounds of food and $33,774 to CFB. For 2025 the festival has set a fundraising target of $60,000 to help meet rising local need; donations can be made on site via QR codes or online here.

Because no vendor applications were received to operate trolleys, wagons or hayrides, Winterhaven will emphasize a walking-first experience this year. Organizers have arranged specialty mobility activations through partners including Arizona Party Bike’s Holiday Lit Party Bike group tours and Silent Holiday Adventures, which will offer a guided 60-minute silent disco walk inspired by the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Sponsors and community support Festival leaders thanked key sponsors whose increased support helped make infrastructure and accessibility upgrades possible, specifically citing Tucson Electric Power and Cox Communications for expanded financial and in-kind contributions.

In partnership with Watermark Communities, Winterhaven offers early-access drive-through nights to senior living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation communities.

This year’s enhancements focus on visitor experience, safety, and comfort and include more accessible portable restrooms, increased walkway lighting, QR codes providing navigation and festival information, enhanced directional signage, additional trash and recycling bins, a Central Information Tent and First Aid Tent at the Center Island for lost-and-found, first aid, and official festival updates, as well as increased security.

If the festival meets its $60,000 food bank goal, it will directly help feed children, seniors, and families navigating a season of hardship.

“A winter walk. A flicker of lights. A familiar carol,” organizers shared. “When Tucson chooses to give, Winterhaven becomes more than a festival—it becomes a lifeline.”