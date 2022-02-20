Winter system bringing a big change in the weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — It is going to be another warm day Sunday, but changes are on the way.

Temperatures start cooling and the winds start to blow as a winter system approaches. Wednesday will have showers, colder temperatures in the low-60s/upper-50s for highs, and gusty winds.

It will even be cold enough for a few snowflakes to start mixing into those showers in Tucson late Wednesday night - Thursday morning. That will depend on **if** we have the moisture at that time. Light accumulations possible for the higher valleys south and east of Tucson.

Thursday will be a chilly day starting in the mid-30s and hitting a high temperature in the 50s in Tucson.

The snow forecast is a tough call right now. Stay tuned!

Brian Brennan

