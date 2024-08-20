Window dressing: Storefront Vinyl Program aims to attract more eyes, business to downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new program aimed at beautifying downtown's vacant storefronts is drawing attention, both from the general public and potential businesses.

Two Tucson organizations are teaming up to enhance the vibrancy of downtown by adding art to vacant storefronts.

The Downtown Tucson Partnership and Rio Nuevo have launched the Storefront Vinyl Program, which aims to beautify and market unoccupied commercial spaces, with the hope of attracting new businesses.

Kathleen Eriksen, president and CEO of DTP, explained that the initiative serves multiple purposes.

“We wanted to do something with the vacant spaces that were downtown, liven them up, maybe advertise the available space that is available for lease, and create some artwork,” she said.

The vinyl panels, featuring portraits of iconic figures like Linda Ronstadt and Paul Newman, are part of an effort to keep downtown looking "clean and beautiful," Eriksen added.

The program has already made an impact.

“We can’t keep the vinyl up long enough because the spaces are getting filled,” Eriksen said excitedly.

Just last week, three new businesses opened downtown, including Basqueria, a Spanish tapas restaurant with vegan options; Unicorn Zebra, a swanky nightspot; and Spinner’s, a spin studio.

Kurt Haumesser, a local contractor and potential restaurant owner, praised the project for its role in highlighting Tucson’s identity.

“This is who we are. Let’s come together,” Haumesser said, adding that he believes the art installations could help revitalize downtown, which has seen a spate of empty store fronts since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Music Store Building, located at is one of the most prominent locations to feature the vinyl wraps.

The installation cost approximately $10,000, a price Eriksen said was covered by business tax revenue, reinvested into the area where it was earned.

“It’s improving the aesthetics of downtown and creating a visual vibrancy on the street,” she said.

As downtown Tucson continues to evolve, initiatives like the Storefront Vinyl Program may play a crucial role in its development.

Two additional buildings are set to receive vinyl wraps later this year, furthering the partnership's mission of making downtown a more attractive and vibrant place for both residents and businesses.