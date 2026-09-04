WinCo Foods could be headed to Tucson after property purchase

TUCSON, AZ — A WinCo Foods location could be on its way to Tucson.

The employee-owned grocery chain has acquired an 11.59-acre property at 5205 E. Broadway Blvd., a move that could pave the way for its first Tucson store, according to a press release.

So far, WinCo has not disclosed any plans for the property.

The sale closed in August. The site includes about 504,976 square feet of land and nearly 120,000 square feet of existing development.

Businesses currently operating on the property include Angry Crab Shack and Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

While WinCo has not announced plans for the Tucson site, the property's size and layout are consistent with locations the company has selected for stores in the past.

The acquisition comes as WinCo continues to expand in Arizona. The grocery chain recently signed a purchase agreement for a property near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road in south Phoenix, where an 84,000-square-foot store is planned as the centerpiece of a larger mixed-use development.

Despite the recent purchase, WinCo has not confirmed that a grocery store will be built on the Broadway Boulevard property.

The company says it does not comment on potential future locations until a new store has been officially approved and scheduled to open.

