Win a custom AR-15 this Valentine's Day through American Sheriff Rifle Raffle

Benefits American Sheriff Fdn., Paladin Sports Outreach
American Sheriff Foundation
All proceeds for the "American Sheriff Foundation" 501(c)(3) go toward service projects and helping others in our communities.
Posted at 11:21 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 13:27:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The American Sheriff Foundation is raffling off an "Axelson USA" Custom AR-15, .223 rifle with a carbon fiber barrel, named after fallen Navy Seal Matt Axelson.

This one-of-a-kind rifle was made by Axelson's brother.

Sheriff Mark Lamb made an announcement Thursday, saying, "Janel and I look forward to spending a little time with you on Valentines for the Sheriff Rifle Raffle Drawing at 7PM MST!"

Tickets are $20 each, with no limit to how many a person can buy.

The foundation is raffling off multiple prizes in addition to the rifle. Winners do not have to be present since tickets are called virtually.

Sheriff Lamb will also personally deliver one of his hats to the grand-prize winner.

Donations are tax deductible, benefiting the American Sheriff Foundation and Paladin Sports Outreach.

Funds raised go toward service projects helping bridge the gap between law enforcement and our communities.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets at the foundation's website.

