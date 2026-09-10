Willcox woman facing DUI charges after crashing into school bus Wednesday

A woman is facing DUI charges after crash into a school bus on Wednesday.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, a 37-year-old Willcox woman collided with a stopped school bus at N Fort Grant Road and N Ingram Road at around 4 p.m.

Officials says the school bus was stopped near the intersection with its emergency lights activated and stop sign extended when the woman failed to stop and struck the rear driver's side of the bus. Several children were on board at the time of the collision.

Investigators determined the woman was impaired while operating the vehicle. She was transported to Northern Cochise Community Hospital and later transferred to a Tucson hospital for further evaluation.

She was cited and released on charges of DUI, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Most children on the bus were uninjured. A few students were evaluated by medical personnel on scene after complaining of minor headaches and dizziness. All children were ultimately determined to be okay and released to their parents.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.