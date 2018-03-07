WILLCOX, Ariz. - A Willcox teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students.
According to Willcox Unified School District, several students alleged that Willcox High School substitute teacher Jermaine Waddy sent inappropriate tet messages, pictures and videos to students.
Waddy will no longer be hired as a substitute and has been banned from school property.
Here is the full message the district posted on its Facebook page:
Dear Parents and Guardians,
This letter is to inform you and to open lines of communication, if needed. On March 6, 2018, complaints were made by several students that Jermaine Waddy a substitute teacher who was working at Willcox High School, sent inappropriate text messages, pictures and videos to students. The Willcox Department of Public Safety was immediately contacted. As this is a criminal investigation, I cannot release any specific information other than to say that the allegations are being investigated by the police.
The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. As a result of the allegations, the District has also been conducting its own internal investigation. Mr. Waddy will no longer be employed by the District as a substitute or in any other capacity and has been banned from District property.
We will be continuing normal operations at Willcox schools without interruption. We need to stress that no students are at fault in anything that has happened and we are asking students to protect and support each other by not spreading rumors. We encourage you to talk to your students about this issue. If your student ever indicates to you that there has been any inappropriate contact between him or her and any staff member, student or other adult we would encourage you to immediately report the matter to us or to law enforcement.
If you have information regarding Mr. Waddy you may contact the Willcox Department of Public Safety at 520.384-4673. You may also contact the principal at your student’s school or you can contact me at 520.384-8600 or by email at kevin.davis@wusd13.org.