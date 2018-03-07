WILLCOX, Ariz. - A Willcox teacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages to students.

According to Willcox Unified School District, several students alleged that Willcox High School substitute teacher Jermaine Waddy sent inappropriate tet messages, pictures and videos to students.

Waddy will no longer be hired as a substitute and has been banned from school property.

