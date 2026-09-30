Willcox fire officials warn of rise in bee attacks after multiple recent incidents

WILLCOX, AZ — Southern Arizona officials are warning residents about a rise in bee attacks after multiple recent incidents that left multiple people injured and one animal dead.

In one recent incident, Willcox-Fire Rescue crews were called to a home near Quick Silver Road and Cattle Drive where two people reported being stung up to 25 times before they were able to escape the area. Two other victims had reportedly barricaded themselves inside a home.

One of the victims inside the home was found to have been stung between 50 and 100 times and was "somewhat incoherent," while bees were swarming inside the home and still attacking the victim and first responders. Officials were eventually able to get the victim to an ambulance to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. The victim's current condition is not known.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to a home near Fort Grant Road and MacDonald Drive where a dog was killed in a bee attack.

Last week, emergency crews were called to a home near Galiuro Avenue and Dearing Road where someone reported being stung repeatedly by a bee swarm while doing yard work.

The victim was able to get inside, and first responders were also "immediately attacked" and repeatedly stung despite wearing protective gear.

Willcox Fire-Medical officials are offering the following tips to protect yourself from bees that may become dangerous:

