Wildlife Watch: Green Valley Fire Department reporting increase in snake encounters

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire Department responded to a woman who received a rattlesnake bite Wednesday.

Crews say the elderly woman had just walked out of her back gate when the snake bit her foot. The snake was hiding under a decorative pot, and reportedly did not rattle. The woman was then transported to Banner where she was treated for her injuries.

GVFD says it has been responding to upwards of 20 calls a day, helping relocate wildlife off of properties in the area.

