Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wildlife Watch: Green Valley Fire Department reporting increase in snake encounters

The department says it has been receiving upwards of 20 calls a day
Green Valley Fire Department reporting increase in snake encounters. The department says it has been receiving upwards of 20 calls a day
Rattlesnake
Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 09:52:10-04

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley Fire Department responded to a woman who received a rattlesnake bite Wednesday.

Crews say the elderly woman had just walked out of her back gate when the snake bit her foot. The snake was hiding under a decorative pot, and reportedly did not rattle. The woman was then transported to Banner where she was treated for her injuries.

GVFD says it has been responding to upwards of 20 calls a day, helping relocate wildlife off of properties in the area.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.