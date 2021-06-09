Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfires smolder across dry, drought-stricken Southwest

Firefighters have gained a toehold on a massive wildfire in Arizona, one of several burning across the Southwest in states facing dry heat and drought conditions. AP photo.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 15:20:40-04

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters have gained a toehold on a massive wildfire in Arizona, one of several burning across the Southwest in states facing dry heat and drought conditions.

Fire officials said Wednesday the so-called Telegraph Fire burning south of Superior, about 60 miles east of Phoenix, went overnight from no containment to 21% contained. Residents of smaller communities have been in various stages of the evacuation process.

Smoke from some of the fires has led to residents in New Mexico, which is battling its own fires, to wake up shrouded in smoke. Multiple wildfires are also burning in Utah, which is facing its worst drought in decades.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!