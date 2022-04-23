Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfires merge in New Mexico, threatening rural villages

Western Wildfires
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Maria Elena Valdez, left, a volunteer at a fire evacuation shelter in northeast New Mexico, helps Maggie Mulligan, center, and Brad Gombas walk and water nine of their dogs outside the shelter Friday, April 22, 2022, in Las Vegas, N.M. Mulligan and Gombas, of rural Ledoux fled their ranch but had to leave their horses behind and they're not sure when the can back. Mulligan, a dog breeder, had 5 puppies in the back of her SUV. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Western Wildfires
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 16:40:03-04

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Flames from wind-driven wildfires on Saturday were burning tinder-dry forest and grassland and putting numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger.

A fire information officer for two wildfires in rural northern New Mexico said Saturday those blazes had merged while quadrupling in size since Thursday morning.

To the east of Santa Fe, ranchers and other rural residents were abruptly told to leave by law enforcement.

In Arizona, cooler weather with some moisture helped crews battling fires near Flagstaff and south of Prescott but winds remained a concern.

Over a dozen sizable fires were burning in Arizona and New Mexico, destroying dozens of homes and as of Saturday burning more than 174 square miles.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰