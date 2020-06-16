Wildfire that forced evacuations growing; winds a concern

PHOENIX (AP) — A wildfire that has prompted evacuations of two rural communities and closed parts of two highways in central Arizona has grown dramatically in size.

Officials say the fire in the Tonto National Forest near State Routes 87 and 188 between metro Phoenix and Payson grew to 101 square miles as of Tuesday morning, up from 59 square kilometers as of Monday.

Authorities on Monday issued evacuation notices for the communities of Punkin Center and Tonto Basin.

No structures have been reported lost. Large fires also were burning in mountains near Tucson and in a forest north of the Grand Canyon.

