Wildfire near Carr Canyon, road closed to all traffic

Approximately 20 acres as of 11 a.m., according to Coronado National Forest
carr 1.jfif
Coronado National Forest
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:15:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

Coronado National Forest officials say they have completed an initial line around the fire's perimeter.

Carr Canyon Road remains closed to all traffic.

——

Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

As of about 11 a.m., deputies say no evacuations are ordered for the area, but nearby residents are urged to be in 'READY' status in the event conditions change.

Coronado National Forest says the estimated size is 20 acres. The CCSO is urging people to follow updates on their social media platforms, rather than call directly, as they say phone lines are currently overwhelmed.

Deputies are urging people to stay clear of the area due to "substantial emergency vehicle traffic." Traffic is limited up Carr Canyon Road from Highway 92.

CCSO says the Fry Fire District, Forest Service and air support are working to suppress the fire.

——-
