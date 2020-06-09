Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire closes 39-mile stretch of highway in rural Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Villarreal, Phil
A 39-mile stretch of a scenic highway in a sparsely populated part of eastern Arizona is closed due to a lightning-sparked wildfire burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
morenci map.JPG
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-09 16:24:40-04

MORENCI, Ariz. (AP) — A 39-mile stretch of a scenic highway in a sparsely populated part of eastern Arizona is closed due to a lightning-sparked wildfire burning in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says travelers can get round the closure of U.S. 191 between Morenci and Hannagan Meadow by detouring on U.S. 180 and State Route 78 in western New Mexico.

The department says the closure is expected to be prolonged and that the highway is open only to local traffic. According to a post on the multia-gency Inciweb website, the fire as of Tuesday had burned 800 acres of timber and brush.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

America In Crisis