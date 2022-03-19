Wildcats star Reese back for 1st round matchup against UNLV

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men started off the NCAA tournament with a win. Now, the women are looking to do the same. They play their first game Saturday, Mar. 19, and they get to do it in Tucson with a star player back on the court.

For the first time since 1998 and only the second time in program history Arizona Women's Basketball is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at McKale Center.

The 'Cats went 12-1 there this season.

“You’re confident, you’re in your same routine. You’re playing in front of your crowd," coach Adia Barnes said. "That is a tremendous amount of energy. When you’re pressing and getting a steal and you have 8,000 people going crazy, I think that’s worth points because you’re more motivated.”

“Yeah, it’s gonna be a lot of fun for us," said point guard Shaina Pellington. "Getting to play at home, play against these really good teams. And get to prove ourselves yet again. That we’re deserving of being here and we’re one of the best teams in the country.”

Standing in their way in the first round is an upstart University of Las Vegas team.

“Coached by Lindy La Rocque, great coach," said Arizona senior Sam Thomas, whose sister Jade plays for the Lady Rebels. "Done amazing things with the program in a short amount of time. Just knowing that they’re coming in. They’re coming hungry. They’ve got nothing to lose.”

“I think they’re a very good team and they’re very capable of beating anybody," Barnes said.

But help is on the way. At Friday's practice leading scorer and rebounder Cate Reese was back on the floor wearing a shoulder brace.

She'll play for the first time since she dislocated that shoulder a month ago.

“We’re really excited to have her back. She’s a really big part of this team, obviously," said Arizona forward Lauren Ware. "So just getting her back on the floor and in practice and stuff. It helps us out a lot. And it helps me out a lot as well just because I learn a lot from her and she makes me a better player.”

“I’m just glad Cate’s back. Even for just the fact of the morale of the team and the confidence," Barnes added.

The Wildcats could use the confidence boost after losing three of their last four games and an early PAC-12 tournament exit, but they're hoping a two week break between games will help them break out.

“I think it’s just mentally, a lot of teams hit that wall. So I think to reset, and stuff like that. And to practice and work on your weaknesses and have some days off I think is very helpful," said Barnes. "Now, this is do or die time. So we’ll see who steps up.”

