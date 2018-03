TUCSON, Ariz. - After wrapping up the regular season with two home wins over the Bay Area schools and claiming the regular season Pac-12 championship, Arizona moved up from No. 19 to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Virginia (28-2) held onto the top spot, followed by Villanova (27-4), Xavier (27-4), Michigan State (29-4) and Duke (25-6).

Arizona (24-7) takes on either ASU (20-10) or Colorado (16-14) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas.