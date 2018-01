TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Wildcats have ridden a six-game winning streak back into the top 10.

Arizona (18-4, 8-1 Pac-12) jumped from No. 11 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

Villanova (20-1) held on to the top spot, followed by Virginia (20-1), Purdue (21-2), Duke (18-3) and Michigan State (20-3).

Arizona State (16-5, 4-5) fell from No. 21 to 25.

Arizona visits Washington State (9-11, 1-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Pac-12 Networks.