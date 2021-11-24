Wildcat Women's Basketball Dec. 3 game canceled

The Arizona women's basketball team's game against UC Riverside on December 3rd has been canceled.
It's due to COVID-19 protocols within the UC Riverside team that have led them to cancel their next three games.
Arizona will explore rescheduling the game to a later date.
The Wildcats are currently in the US Virgin Islands where they are participating in a three game series with Vanderbilt at the Paradise Jam.
The first game in that series is November 25.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter