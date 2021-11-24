Watch
Wildcat Women's Basketball Dec. 3 game canceled

Arizona Wildcats
UArizona
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 24, 2021
The Arizona women's basketball team's game against UC Riverside on December 3rd has been canceled.

It's due to COVID-19 protocols within the UC Riverside team that have led them to cancel their next three games.

Arizona will explore rescheduling the game to a later date.

The Wildcats are currently in the US Virgin Islands where they are participating in a three game series with Vanderbilt at the Paradise Jam.

The first game in that series is November 25.

