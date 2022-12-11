Wild Arizona weekend of camping, hiking, and trail mapping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Coronado National Forest (CNF) is hosting a weekend event packed with trail mapping, hiking, camping, and sign installation.

The event will take place from December 16th through 18th, 2022.

Hikers will be hiking through the trail in the Galiuro Wilderness to identify and map user-developed trails and install several Wilderness Boundary signs.

CNF says they will be hiking up to 4 miles per day to access the work areas.

If you'd like to sign up click here.

What to Bring:



Day bag/backpack

Water bottles (3 liters per day)

Food: breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner (one group dinner will be provided at no cost)

long-sleeve shirt, long pants, sunglasses/safety glasses, and closed-toe shoes are mandatory to participate in volunteer work

Rain jacket and extra layers

Sunglasses, sunscreen, hat

Personal Camping Gear (tent, sleeping bag, pad, headlamp, plate/bowl/utensil, toiletries, etc)

Fun stuff (hammock, frisbee, guitar, etc)

Join Wild Arizona for a weekend of trail mapping, hiking, camping, and sign installation!



Dates: December 16-18 (Fri-Sun) Galiuro Wilderness Hiking up to 4 miles per day

Requires camping

*Absolutely no experience necessary*

— Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) December 11, 2022