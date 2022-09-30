Wilcox man faces charges after threatening federal employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Wilcox, Ariz. was sentenced to 25 months in prison on Sept. 26 after threatening to murder a social security administration judge.

The man was identified as 55-year-old, Jeffery Daniel Gladney and pleaded guilty on June 29.

During the early summer of 2020, Gladney left several messages on the voicemail of his attorney’s office, threatening the United States Social Security Administration Law Judge assigned to his case.

In the voicemails, Gladney threatened to assault and kill the judge, demanding his benefits be approved immediately and instructing the legal assistant to relay the messages to the judge.

Federal Protective Service of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security took over the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam D. Rossi, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.