Wife accused of pouring bleach into husband's coffee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wife is being charged with attempting to commit first degree murder after her husband told police she was poising him with bleach.

According to court documents, Melody Felicano Johnson had attempted to pour bleach into her husband's coffee Roby Johnson.

Roby, who's in the Air Force, had noticed his coffee started tasting bad while he was stationed in Germany.

In a statement, he claims he started to buy chemical testing strips, as the coffee continued to taste bad to him. He says his testing strips showed traces of bleach. While still in Germany he set up a camera which he says showed his wife Melody pouring something into his coffee.

He also states that Melody would prep his coffee pot at night, so that it would be ready in the morning. He says he stopped drinking the coffee in Germany and didn't want to make a report while in another country.

On June 28th, the couple returned to the U.S. and later returned to Tucson in July at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

They were placed into temporary housing at a hotel on base. Roby claims he then set up a camera again and captured Melody walking to his coffee maker and pouring something into the reservoir.

On July 6th, he went to Tucson Police and filed a report that his wife had been trying to poison him by pouring bleach into his coffee.

Since the video didn't show clearly what Melody was pouring into the coffee maker the report was taken with no follow-up.

Roby then purchased additional cameras that looked like fire alarms. In his statement he says he installed a camera in the laundry room where the bleach was kept as well as one above the coffee maker.

After collecting multiple videos including one on July 18th, he says video shows Melody taking bleach, pouring it into a container then walking over to the coffee maker and pouring it inside.

Roby states he's the only one to drink from the coffee maker.

In the statement, he claims she would continue to try and poison him once arriving back into the U.S.—the reason he says he took multiple videos.

A search warrant was then served on the home, where liquid inside of the coffee maker smelled like bleach. Authorities say a container inside of Melody's bedroom under her bathroom sink was located and also smelled like bleach. The container also was found with a small amount of liquid inside of it.

Both Roby and Melody had separate bedrooms and bathrooms inside of the home.

Documents say, Roby believes she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits.

A Grand Jury has indicted Melody Johnson on four charges, including: Attempt to commit first degree murder, domestic violence, aggravated assault-serious physical injury, domestic violence, and adding poison or harmful substance to food or drink.

A court hearing is set for September. Melody is being held on $250,000 cash or secured bond.

Stay with KGUN 9 to follow this ongoing story.